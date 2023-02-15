River Lakes Stars win 3-1 at home against Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The River Lakes Stars won at home on Monday, handing the Becker/Big Lake Eagles a defeat 3-1.

The hosting Stars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Anthony Fink. Jacob Philippi and Blake Schultz assisted.

The Eagles tied the score 1-1, after only 22 seconds into the second period when Jase Tobako netted one, assisted by Brayden Graning .

Early, Chase Wright scored a goal, assisted by Kaleb Cremers and Matthew Dotzler , making the score 2-1.

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Blake Schultz.