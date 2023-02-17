High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

River Lakes Stars victorious against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The River Lakes Stars defeated the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-1 on Thursday.

February 17, 2023 04:04 AM

The hosting Stars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Bradey Blaschko . Jacob Philippi assisted.

Jacob Philippi scored in the second period, assisted by Bennett Schultz.

Late in the second period, Cole Pientka scored a goal, assisted by Jace Griffin , making the score 3-0.

Matthew Dotzler increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kaleb Cremers .

Teagan Dodge narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Luke Pakkala and Ethan Euteneur.

