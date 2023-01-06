SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
River Lakes Stars secure much-needed win

The River Lakes Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 7-0 victory over the Willmar Cardinals, things are looking brighter.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 10:37 PM
Next games:

The Stars play against Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Cardinals will face Sartell on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.

