River Lakes Stars secure much-needed win

The River Lakes Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 7-0 victory over the Willmar Cardinals, things are looking brighter.

Next games:

The Stars play against Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Cardinals will face Sartell on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.