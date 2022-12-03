River Lakes Stars got a shut out against Breckenridge Blades

The River Lakes Stars picked up a decisive road win against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cole Pientka. Jace Griffin and Brandon Carlson assisted.

The Stars' Anthony Fink increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Matthew Dotzler in the first period, assisted by Bradey Blaschko and Jacob Philippi.

Matthew Dotzler scored late into the second period, assisted by Jacob Philippi.

The Stars increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Bradey Blaschko netted one, assisted by Jacob Philippi.

The Stars increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Jacob Philippi found the back of the net, assisted by Brandon Carlson and Kaleb Cremers .

The Stars made it 7-0 when Jace Griffin beat the goalie, assisted by Anthony Fink early into the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Blades play Northern Lakes away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Stars will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.