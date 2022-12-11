River Falls beat Northern Edge in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the River Falls won 3-2 on the road against Northern Edge on Saturday.

River Falls' Calvin Schrank scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting River Falls players took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Tschida. Andrew Amundson and Matthew Marsollek assisted.

The River Falls players increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Wyatt Hoepfl beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Marsollek.

Halfway through, the Northern Edge players made it 2-1 with a goal from Loghan Croal.

Zachary Monson tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Nicholas Ploussard.

Calvin Schrank took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Andrew Amundson and Eli Condon.

Coming up:

The Northern Edge players will travel to the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena. The River Falls players will face West Fargo Sheyenne on the road on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST at The Lights.