Ritter's two goals net Rochester Lourdes Eagles victory over St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles won against the visiting St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The visiting Spartans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Casey Lynn scoring in the first period, assisted by Henry Karelitz .

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Peyton Loeslie scored.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 5-1 going in to the third period.

James Steiner narrowed the gap to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Alex Armada .

The Spartans narrowed the gap again late into the third when Will Black scored, assisted by Ethan Peltier .

Brody Seim increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to Winona on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Southwest Christian on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.