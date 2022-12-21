Reierson's two goals net Moorhead Spuds victory over St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Moorhead Spuds beat the hosting St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights on Tuesday, ending 7-2.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ian Ness. Brooks Cullen and Parker Gast assisted.

The Spuds' Aaron Reierson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Joe Kortan and Mason Kraft.

The Spuds scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Spuds increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Abe Carlson beat the goalie, assisted by Caleb Alderson. The 7-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Tuesday the Knights will play at home against the Stars at 5 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove, while the Spuds will face the Hornets road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.