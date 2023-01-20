Redwood Valley Cardinals couldn't stop New Ulm Eagles' winning run
The New Ulm Eagles and the Redwood Valley Cardinals met on Thursday. New Ulm came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-0.
The Eagles' Austin Uecker increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.
The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period when Bryer Lang scored, assisted by Dawson Kraus and Nick Zins.
The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Eagles.
The Eagles increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Blake Soukup netted one, assisted by Austin Uecker and Jack Albrecht.
The Eagles increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third when Jack Albrecht found the back of the net, assisted by Dawson Kraus.
In the end the 9-0 came from Ian Brudelie who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Austin Uecker, in the middle of the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next up:
The Eagles host Southwest Christian on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Cardinals will face Minnesota River on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.