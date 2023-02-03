Red Wing Wingers end five-loss run

The game between the Red Wing Wingers and the Austin Packers finished 3-3 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Red Wing after five straight defeats.

The Wingers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Conner Preston scoring in the first period, assisted by Sam Knowlton.

The Packers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Matthew Phanchan scored.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Packers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Wingers tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Landin Ramstad scored, assisted by Ethan Anderson and Conner Preston.

Coming up:

The Wingers host the Faribault Falcons in the next game at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The same day, the Packers will host the Winhawks at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.