Red Lake Falls Eagles' winning streak broken by Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The Red Lake Falls Eagles have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, Red Lake Falls was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars finished 5-3 and the winning streak was ended.

Next up:

The Eagles play Thief River Falls away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Wolverines will face Morris/Benson Area at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Hockey Arena.