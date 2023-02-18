Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Red Lake Falls Eagles' winning streak broken by Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The Red Lake Falls Eagles have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, Red Lake Falls was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars finished 5-3 and the winning streak was ended.

img_500253905_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:14 PM

The Red Lake Falls Eagles have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, Red Lake Falls was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars finished 5-3 and the winning streak was ended.

Next up:

The Eagles play Thief River Falls away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Wolverines will face Morris/Benson Area at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Hockey Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.