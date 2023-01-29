Red Lake Falls Eagles win 7-3 at home against International Falls Broncos

The Red Lake Falls Eagles won at home on Saturday, handing the International Falls Broncos a defeat 7-3.

Next up:

Next up, the Eagles face Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The Broncos take on Hibbing/Chisholm at home at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. Both games are set for on Tuesday.