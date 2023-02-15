Red Lake Falls Eagles victorious against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Red Lake Falls Eagles defeated the Thief River Falls Prowlers 4-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gavin Girdler. Blake Breiland and Brock Knott assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

The Prowlers play against East Grand Forks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Phalen Arena. The Eagles will face St. Paul Johnson on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.