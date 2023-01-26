Red Lake Falls Eagles secure much-needed win

The Red Lake Falls Eagles have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 8-6 victory over the Bagley/Fosston Flyers, things are looking brighter.

The Eagles tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Evan Girdler halfway through the first period, assisted by Gavin Girdler and Blake Breiland.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler took the lead late in the first, assisted by Gavin Girdler.

The Flyers' Markus Olson tied the game 2-2 late into the first, assisted by Breckin Levin.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Eagles.

The Flyers tied the score 4-4 early in the third period when Landen Leavitt beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Christenson and Beau Gunderson.

Evan Girdler took the lead one minute later, assisted by Brock Seeger and Carson Erickson.

Brock Seeger increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Evan Girdler.

Evan Girdler increased the lead to 7-4 two minutes later, assisted by Gavin Girdler and Brock Seeger.

Carson Erickson then increased the lead to 8-4 late into the third, assisted by Dylan Dahle and Jace Seeger.

Breckin Levin narrowed the gap to 8-5 one minute later.

The Flyers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Gage Gunderson found the back of the net, assisted by Markus Olson and Isaac Schermerhorn.

Next games:

The Flyers play against Duluth Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena. The Eagles will face MayPort on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.