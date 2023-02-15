Red Lake Falls Eagles keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Red Lake Falls Eagles as they claimed another victory on Friday against the St. Paul Johnson Governors, making it four in a row. They won 7-2 over St. Paul Johnson.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Blake Breiland scoring in the first period, assisted by Evan Girdler and Brock Knott.

The Eagles scored five goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

Brock Seeger increased the lead to 7-2 late in the third period, assisted by Blake Breiland.

Next games:

The Governors travel to St. Paul Academy on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Eagles host Crookston to play the Pirates on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.