Red Lake Falls Eagles grab extra point vs. Crookston Pirates in overtime

The Crookston Pirates and the visiting Red Lake Falls Eagles tied 1-1 in regulation on Tuesday. Red Lake Falls beat Crookston in overtime 2-1.

Red Lake Falls' Blake Breiland scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Doda.

Jacob Harmoning scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Brock Seeger and Evan Girdler.

In overtime, it took 2:45 before Blake Breiland scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Brock Seeger and Evan Girdler.