Red Lake Falls Eagles dig deep in the third to win against MayPort Ice Dawgs
The MayPort Ice Dawgs and the visiting Red Lake Falls Eagles were tied going into the third, but Red Lake Falls pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.
The Ice Dawgs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cale Gensrich. Andrew Aarsvold assisted.
The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Gavin Girdler scored, assisted by Evan Girdler and Blake Breiland.
The Eagles made it 2-1 halfway through when Gavin Girdler beat the goalie again, assisted by Evan Girdler and Blake Breiland.
Ice Dawgs' Cale Gensrich tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through, making the score 2-2. Walker McGillis assisted.
Gavin Girdler took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Blake Breiland and Jace Seeger.
Blake Breiland increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Evan Girdler.