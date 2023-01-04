SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Red Lake Falls Eagles beat MayPort Ice Dawgs and continue winning run

The game between the Red Lake Falls Eagles and the MayPort Ice Dawgs on Tuesday finished 6-2. The result means Red Lake Falls has five straight wins.

img_500213424_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 09:18 PM
Share

The game between the Red Lake Falls Eagles and the MayPort Ice Dawgs on Tuesday finished 6-2. The result means Red Lake Falls has five straight wins.

Next games:

The Eagles will travel to the International Falls Broncos on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Ice Dawgs will face Bagley/Fosston on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.