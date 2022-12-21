SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Red Lake Falls Eagles beat Lake of the Woods Bears

The Red Lake Falls Eagles won their home game against the Lake of the Woods Bears on Tuesday, ending 9-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 21, 2022 06:52 AM
Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Eagles scored one goal in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Eagles increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute of the third period when Gavin Girdler netted one yet again, assisted by Evan Girdler.

The Eagles increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third when Carson Erickson beat the goalie, assisted by Jackson Hoefer.

Blake Breiland increased the lead to 9-0 three minutes later, assisted by Evan Girdler and Brock Seeger.

Jordan Kvernen narrowed the gap to 9-1 late into the third, assisted by Randy Wood and Sawyer Stromlund.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Bears will face Kittson County Central on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.

