High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Red hot Warroad Warriors beat star-studded Wayzata Trojans

The Warroad Warriors won 3-0 at home against the Wayzata Trojans. The result means that Warroad claimed their 14th win in a row, while Wayzata's five-win streak was ended.

img_500228871_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:45 PM
Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Warriors hosting the Hunters at 4 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, and the Trojans playing the Rams at 2 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.

Related Topics: WARROAD