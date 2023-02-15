Red hot Minnetonka Skippers beat star-studded Edina Hornets

The Minnetonka Skippers won 1-0 on the road against the Edina Hornets. The result means that Edina claimed their 12th win in a row, while Edina's six-win streak was ended.

Minnetonka's Luke Garry scored the game-winning goal.

The Skippers first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Luke Garry, assisted by Ashton Schultz.

Next games:

Next up, the Hornets face STMA at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Skippers take on Eden Prairie at home at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center. Both games will be played on on Thursday.