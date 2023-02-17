Red hot Holy Family Fire beat star-studded Holy Angels Stars

The Holy Family Fire won 5-2 on the road against the Holy Angels Stars. The result means that Holy Angels claimed their 11th win in a row, while Holy Angels' seven-win streak was ended.

The Fire took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Holden Pajor. Parker Osborn and Tanner Davis assisted.

Parker Osborn scored early in the second period, assisted by Cameron Dean.

Mason Grinnell then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Holden Pajor and Parker Osborn assisted.

Late, Jack Bartfield scored a goal, assisted by Gabe Perron, making the score 3-1.

The Fire increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Ethan Hall found the back of the net, assisted by Parker Osborn and Tanner Davis.

Henry Lechner narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Charlie Cline and Cole Cheeseman.

Holden Pajor increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later.

Next up:

The Stars play Cambridge-Isanti away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Fire will face Stillwater at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.