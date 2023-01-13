Red hot Hermantown Hawks beat star-studded St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

The Hermantown Hawks won 4-1 at home against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The result means that Hermantown claimed their eighth win in a row, while St. Cloud Cathedral's five-win streak was ended.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Crusaders took the lead when Cole Hwang scored the first goal assisted by John Hirschfeld and Cole Hwang.

Late, Nolan Barker scored a goal, assisted by Drew Nelson, making the score 1-1.

The Hawks made it 2-1 late when George Peterson scored, assisted by Evan Gunderson.

Nolan Barker increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Dallas Vieau.

Wyatt Carlson increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Matthew Kauppinen and Dallas Vieau.

Coming up:

The Hawks will travel to the Warroad Warriors on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Crusaders will face Alexandria Area at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.