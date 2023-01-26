Red hot Chanhassen Storm beat star-studded White Bear Lake Area Bears

The Chanhassen Storm won 4-2 on the road against the White Bear Lake Area Bears. The result means that White Bear Lake Area claimed their 16th win in a row, while White Bear Lake Area's nine-win streak was ended.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 41 seconds into the second period, the Storm took the lead when Gavin Uhlenkamp scored assisted by Caden Lee and Ben Curtis.

Ben Curtis then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Col Baker and Evan Miller assisted.

Midway through, Tyler Smith scored a goal, assisted by Jack Christ and Gavin Uhlenkamp, making the score 3-0.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Nolan Roed netted one, assisted by Brady Borgestad and Jack Stanius.

The Bears narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jack Stanius, assisted by Brady Borgestad and Nolan Roed at 14:50 into the third period.

Caden Lee increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Christ.

Coming up:

The Bears host Hill-Murray on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Polar Lakes Park Hockey Day Minnesota. The Storm host Benilde-St. Margaret's to play the Red Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.