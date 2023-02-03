Rausch strikes twice as Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings defeated the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers 4-1 on Thursday.

The Wings took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Max Burns. Sam Burns and Aidan Cook assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Tanner Rausch beat the goalie, assisted by Jameson Essen.

The Wings increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Charlie Goergen found the back of the net, assisted by Tanner Rausch and Logan Gatti.

Carter Wolter narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ian St. Martin.

Tanner Rausch increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jameson Essen and Logan Gatti.

Coming up:

The Wings host Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Panthers host Roseville Area to play the Raiders on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.