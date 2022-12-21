Ranning's two goals net Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles victory over Eagan Wildcats

The Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles bested the visiting Eagan Wildcats on Tuesday, ending 5-3.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack Machacek scoring in the first minute, assisted by Cole Sieben and Carter Ranning.

The Eagles' Carter Ranning increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Brylee Koenck-Proeung tied it up 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Gavin Goihl.

Meyer Kreutzmann took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Jack Machacek and Liam Hull.

Carter Ranning increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Sam Arendt and Fisher Hatfield.

Next games:

The Eagles play Cloquet-Esko-Carlton away on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic. The Wildcats will face Hudson at home on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Hudson Sports & Civic Center.