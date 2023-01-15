Randy Wood scores four in Lake of the Woods Bears win over St. Paul Johnson Governors

Randy Wood struck four times as the Lake of the Woods Bears beat the St. Paul Johnson Governors 6-3 at home.

Cole Cook and Charlie Eck scored the remaining goals for the home side, while St. Paul Johnson's goals came through Matthew Corniea, Isaiah Henderson and Steven Rein.

The Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Randy Wood. Charlie Eck assisted.

The Governors' Steven Rein tied the game late into the first, assisted by Max Nathanson.

The Governors took the lead with a goal from Isaiah Henderson late into the first.

The Governors increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Matthew Corniea scored, assisted by Joaquin Ochocki and Nolan Hawkins.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Governors.

The Bears tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Randy Wood beat the goalie again, assisted by Charlie Eck and Nicholas Tiboni.

The Bears took the lead, after only 49 seconds into the third period when Cole Cook found the back of the net, assisted by Alexander Beckel and Sawyer Stromlund.

Randy Wood increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Brown and Sawyer Stromlund.

Charlie Eck increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Randy Wood and Sawyer Stromlund.

Coming up:

The Bears travel to Fort Frances on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Ice For Kids Arena. The Governors will face Spooner on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson Phalen Arena.