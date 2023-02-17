Ranallo's two goals net Rogers Royals victory over Wayzata Trojans

The Rogers Royals beat the visiting Wayzata Trojans on Thursday, ending 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sam Ranallo. Chase Cheslock and Jackson Smithknecht assisted.

Drew Krekelberg scored early in the second period, assisted by Sam Ranallo and Nolen Geerdes.

Jacob Kvasnicka narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period.

Sam Ranallo increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mason Jenson.