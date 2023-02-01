Punton's two goals net St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights victory over Hopkins Royals

The St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights beat the visiting Hopkins Royals on Tuesday, ending 7-2.

The hosting Knights started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Reme Lobitz scoring in the first minute, assisted by Caleb Waller and Dylan Fischer.

The Royals tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Brady Landschoot scored the first goal, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg and Suede Milless.

The Knights took the lead in the first period when Leyton Punton struck, assisted by Reme Lobitz and Blake Couet.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Knights led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Knights increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Jacob Rokala scored, assisted by Tyler Jordan and Caleb Waller.

Bennett Froderman narrowed the gap to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Brady Landschoot and Suede Milless.

Tyler Jordan increased the lead to 7-2 four minutes later, assisted by Caleb Waller.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Knights face Roseau at 7 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena and the Royals take on Dodge County at home at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.