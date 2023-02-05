Providence Academy Lions' winning streak broken by St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

The Providence Academy Lions have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Providence Academy was on a run of five straight wins. But, Saturday's game at Plymouth Ice Center finished 8-5 and the winning streak was ended.

The Crusaders scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 7-4 lead for the Crusaders.

The Lions narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Johnny Hendrickson netted one, assisted by Louie Wehmann.

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 8-5 two minutes later, assisted by Cooper Kosiba .

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Lions hosting the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, and the Crusaders playing the Flyers at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.