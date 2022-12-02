Providence Academy Lions win on the road against Southwest Christian Stars

The Providence Academy Lions won the road game against the Southwest Christian Stars 10-2 on Thursday.

The Lions started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jesse Varner scoring in the first period.

The Lions increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Louie Wehmann in the middle of the first period, assisted by Brason Orrey.

The Lions increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Johnny Hendrickson scored, assisted by Andrew Owen and Jesse Varner.

The Lions scored six goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

The Lions increased the lead to 10-1 within the first minute when Johnny Hendrickson beat the goalie again, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Jesse Varner.

Tate Hardacre narrowed the gap to 2-10 four minutes later, assisted by Caleb Bendell.

Next up:

The Lions play against Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Stars will face Delano on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.