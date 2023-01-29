Providence Academy Lions win against Northern Lakes Lightning in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Northern Lakes Lightning's home game against the Providence Academy Lions ran into overtime on Saturday. Providence Academy snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.
Providence Academy's Louie Wehmann scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lions took the lead when Sammy Lewis scored the first goal.
Midway through, Andrew Owen scored a goal, assisted by Nick Damberg , making the score 2-0.
Lightning's Finnegan Fogarty tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Wyatt Balmer assisted.
The Lions increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when JJ Anderson beat the goalie, assisted by Andrew Vos .
Easton Anderson narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Cole Andersen.
Finnegan Fogarty tied it up 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kolbe Severson and Darby Boelter. The game went to overtime.
Just over two minutes in, Louie Wehmann scored the game-winner for the road team.
Next up:
The Lions play against Breck on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center. The Lightning will face Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.