Providence Academy Lions win 5-4 on the road against Delano Tigers

The Providence Academy Lions broke a tie game, winning 5-4 on the road over the Delano Tigers on Tuesday.

The Lions took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Johnny Hendrickson . Jesse Varner assisted.

The Lions' Johnny Hendrickson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Andrew Owen .

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Nick Truax halfway through the first, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Vinny Cappelleri.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Lions.

The Lions increased the lead to 5-2, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Sammy Lewis netted one again, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Andrew Owen.

Aaron Halonen narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Mason Hargarten and Cade Bruett.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Will Brown scored, assisted by Aaron Lewis.

The Tigers play Southwest Christian away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Lions will face Rochester Lourdes at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.