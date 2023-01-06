Providence Academy Lions victorious against Monticello Moose

The Providence Academy Lions defeated the Monticello Moose 6-2 on Thursday.

The Moose took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brayden Dunn. Quintin Brooks and Brady Bergstrom assisted.

The Lions tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Louie Wehmann beat the goalie, assisted by Johnny Hendrickson .

The Lions made it 2-1 halfway through when Johnny Hendrickson netted one, assisted by Louie Wehmann.

Late, Johnny Hendrickson scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Lions increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Andrew Owen found the back of the net, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Nick Damberg .

Johnny Hendrickson increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jake Miest and Nick Damberg.

Tyler Bitz narrowed the gap to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Tyler Miller.

Jake Miest increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Johnny Hendrickson and Sammy Lewis .

Next games:

The Moose host the Princeton Tigers in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The same day, the Lions will host the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.