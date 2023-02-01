Providence Academy Lions score twice in the third to beat Breck Mustangs

The Providence Academy Lions defeated the Breck Mustangs 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Providence Academy pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

With this win the Lions have four straight victories.

Next games:

The Mustangs host Hutchinson on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Lions visit St. Paul Academy to play the Spartans on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.