Providence Academy Lions got a shut out against International Falls Broncos

The Providence Academy Lions picked up a decisive road win against the International Falls Broncos. The game ended in a shutout, 10-0.

The Lions took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nathan Sattler . Louie Wehmann and Maximilian Heitzmann assisted.

The Lions scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Lions increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Brandon Sattler netted one, assisted by Sammy Lewis and Jesse Varner.

The Lions increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third when Nathan Sattler beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Louie Wehmann.

JJ Anderson increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jesse Varner.

Louie Wehmann increased the lead to 9-0 five minutes later, assisted by Sammy Lewis and Johnny Hendrickson .

The Lions made it 10-0 when Andrew Owen scored, assisted by Sammy Lewis halfway through the third. That left the final score at 10-0.

Next up:

On Friday, the Broncos will host the Warriors at 1 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic and the Lions will play against the Spartans at 11:30 a.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic.