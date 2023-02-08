Providence Academy Lions get the better of Delano Tigers

The Providence Academy Lions got away with a win on Tuesday in their road game against the Delano Tigers. The game finished 5-4.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Johnny Hendrickson . Jesse Varner assisted.

The Lions' Johnny Hendrickson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Andrew Owen .

The Tigers' Nick Truax narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Vinny Cappelleri.

The Lions scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Lions increased the lead to 5-2, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Sammy Lewis netted one yet again, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Andrew Owen.

Aaron Halonen narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Mason Hargarten and Cade Bruett.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Will Brown beat the goalie, assisted by Aaron Lewis.

Next up:

The Tigers host Southwest Christian on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Lions will face Rochester Lourdes on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.