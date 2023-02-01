Providence Academy Lions dig deep in the third to win against Breck Mustangs

The Breck Mustangs and the visiting Providence Academy Lions were tied going into the third, but Providence Academy pulled away for a 5-2 victory in game action.

With this win the Lions have four straight victories.

Next games:

The Mustangs play Hutchinson away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Lions will face St. Paul Academy at home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.