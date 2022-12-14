Providence Academy Lions couldn't stop star-studded Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings from winning

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings and the Providence Academy Lions met on Tuesday. Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-2.

Eight goals were scored in the first period, and the Wings led 8-0 going in to the second period.

The Wings scored one goal in second period an held the lead 9-0 going in to the second break.

Andrew Vos narrowed the gap to 9-1 late into the third period, assisted by Nick Damberg .

The Lions narrowed the gap again with a goal from Sammy Lewis , assisted by Johnny Hendrickson and Brandon Sattler at 15:33 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Wings host the St. Louis Park Orioles in the next game at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The same day, the Lions will host the Hilltoppers at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.