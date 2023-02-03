Providence Academy Lions beat St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans and continue winning run

The game between the Providence Academy Lions and the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans on Thursday finished 5-1. The result means Providence Academy has five straight wins.

Next games:

The Lions host the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in the next game at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The same day, the Spartans will host the Lancers at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.