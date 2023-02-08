High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Providence Academy Lions beat Delano Tigers in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Providence Academy Lions won 5-4 on the road against the Delano Tigers on Tuesday.

By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 09:42 PM
Next up:

The Tigers host Southwest Christian on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Lions will face Rochester Lourdes on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.

