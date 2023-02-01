Providence Academy Lions beat Breck Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Breck Mustangs and the Providence Academy Lions on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Providence Academy has four straight wins.

Next games:

The Mustangs play Hutchinson away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Lions will face St. Paul Academy at home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.