High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Providence Academy Lions beat Breck Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Breck Mustangs and the Providence Academy Lions on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Providence Academy has four straight wins.

img_500238921_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:33 PM
Share

The game between the Breck Mustangs and the Providence Academy Lions on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Providence Academy has four straight wins.

Next games:

The Mustangs play Hutchinson away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Lions will face St. Paul Academy at home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.