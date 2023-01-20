Providence Academy Lions beat Breck Mustangs

The Providence Academy Lions won their home game against the Breck Mustangs on Thursday, ending 5-1.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Johnny Hendrickson . Louie Wehmann and Andrew Owen assisted.

Johnny Hendrickson scored early in the second period.

Six minutes into the period, Johnny Hendrickson scored a goal, assisted by Louie Wehmann and Sammy Lewis , making the score 3-0.

Ben Amato narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Will Potter.

Louie Wehmann increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Johnny Hendrickson and Brason Orrey.

Sammy Lewis increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later.

Next games:

The Lions host Blake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Mustangs visit Rochester Lourdes to play the Eagles on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.