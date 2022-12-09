SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Pronk's two goals net Rochester Century Panthers victory over Albert Lea Tigers

The Rochester Century Panthers bested the hosting Albert Lea Tigers on Thursday, ending 9-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 09, 2022 03:12 AM
Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Panthers led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-2 lead for the Panthers.

Coming up:

The Tigers play Owatonna away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The Panthers will face Farmington at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.

