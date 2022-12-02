Proctor Rails win at home against Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The Proctor Rails won when they visited the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Friday. The final score was 7-4.

The hosting Rails opened strong, with Brett Bartlam scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Anthony Launderville.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Rails led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Aron Sutherland narrowed the gap to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by MJ Lunde and Austyn Oothoudt.

Tanner Ross increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Nolan Okstad and Wyatt Meineheine.

Brett Bartlam increased the lead to 7-3 just one minute later, assisted by Cooper Johnson and Ethan Carter.

Evan Lunde narrowed the gap to 7-4 just one minute later, assisted by Aron Sutherland.

Next up:

The Rails travel to Greenway on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Greenway. The Wolverines host North Shore to play the Storm on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.