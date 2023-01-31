Proctor Rails win 8-2 on the road against Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Proctor Rails won on the road on Monday, handing the Mora-Milaca Mustangs a defeat 8-2.

The first period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Rails.

The Rails scored one goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Tanner Ross increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period, assisted by Austin Bryant and Lucas Lillo.

Mitchell Haase narrowed the gap to 8-2 late in the third, assisted by Cameron Price.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Mustangs host River Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center and the Rails host Pine City Area at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.