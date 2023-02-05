Proctor Rails victorious against Princeton Tigers

The Proctor Rails defeated the home-team Princeton Tigers 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Proctor managed to pull out a win.

Proctor's Tanner Ross scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Timothy Donnay scoring in the first period.

The Rails' Tanner Ross tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Cooper Johnson and Cooper Annala.

Jacob Patnode scored early into the second period, assisted by Jake Baumann and Brody Kok.

Late, Austin Bryant scored a goal, assisted by Cooper Johnson and Tanner Ross, making the score 2-2.

The Rails took the lead, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Tanner Ross scored again, assisted by Nolan Okstad and Austin Bryant. With that, Ross completed the Proctor Rails' comeback.

The Rails have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will play the Northern Edge players at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, and the Rails will play the Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. CST at MARS Lakeview Arena.