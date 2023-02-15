Proctor Rails victorious against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Proctor Rails defeated the Moose Lake Area Rebels 6-1 on Tuesday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brett Bartlam.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Rails led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Rails increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Tanner Ross beat the goalie, assisted by Austin Bryant. That left the final score at 6-1.