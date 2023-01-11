Proctor Rails got a shut out against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The Proctor Rails picked up a decisive home win against the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves. The game ended in a shutout, 10-0.

The hosting Rails started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Anthony Launderville scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tanner Ross and Cooper Annala.

The Rails increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eli Seguin scored, assisted by Ethan Carter and Cooper Johnson.

The Rails increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period when Tanner Ross scored, assisted by Wyatt Meineheine and Nolan Okstad.

The Rails increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Anthony Launderville late in the first, assisted by Tanner Ross and Wyatt Meineheine.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Rails.

The Rails increased the lead to 8-0, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Eli Seguin beat the goalie again, assisted by Blaine Boysen.

The Rails increased the lead to 9-0 early into the third period when Tanner Ross found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Eli Seguin.

In the end the 10-0 came from Ethan Carter who increased the Rails' lead, assisted by Kellen Towers, early in the third. The 10-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Rails were whistled for no penalties, while the Timberwolves received no penalties.

Next games:

The Rails travel to Northern Edge on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Timberwolves will face Lake of the Woods on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.