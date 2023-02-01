Proctor Rails beat Pine City Area Dragons

The Proctor Rails won their home game against the Pine City Area Dragons on Tuesday, ending 5-2.

The Rails took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brett Bartlam. Carson Pavlowich and Austin Bryant assisted.

The Rails increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Wyatt Meineheine beat the goalie, assisted by Brett Bartlam and Dylan Davidson.

Late, Cooper Johnson scored a goal, assisted by Tanner Ross and Wyatt Meineheine, making the score 3-0.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 42 seconds into the third period when Ryder Youngbauer scored, assisted by McCall Leger .

The Dragons' McCall Leger narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and McCoy Leger at 6:22 into the third period.

Tanner Ross increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Dylan Davidson increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Meineheine and Anthony Launderville.

Coming up:

The Rails are set to face Superior at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center, while the Dragons face Monticello at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled for Thursday.