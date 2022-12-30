Proctor Rails beat Osseo Orioles

The Proctor Rails won their home game against the Osseo Orioles on Thursday, ending 4-1.

The Orioles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brenden Kranz. Eli Larson and Will Engel assisted.

Dylan Davidson scored in the second period, assisted by Frank Amendola and Tanner Ross.

In the middle of the second period, Anthony Launderville scored a goal, assisted by Austin Bryant and Cooper Annala, making the score 2-1.

The Rails increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Austin Bryant beat the goalie, assisted by Dylan Davidson and Tanner Ross.

Carson Pavlowich increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Avery Lee.

Next up:

The Orioles play against Coon Rapids on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Rails will face Mora-Milaca on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.